Concord football prepares to host Frostburg State

ATHENS, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Concord football team will play its second home game of the season on Saturday, hosting Frostburg State.

The Mountain Lions snagged their first win of the season last Saturday, at home over West Virginia Wesleyan.

The team sits at 1-1 on the season, and Head Coach Dave Walker said Frostburg State will be the toughest opponent to date this season.

"We knew coming in they were going to be one of the best teams in the league," Walker said. "Those guys do a great job up there. Their kids play really hard and physical, so it is one of the ones you knew is going to be a huge test for us. I think our guys are excited to see where they measure. We've played two really close games that could've gone either way, and I think this week we'll play an opponent that's a little better than the two we've played. So we're really going to have to pick it up a notch."