COVID-19 toll in WVa eclipses worst US coal mine disaster

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The skyrocketing number of coronavirus deaths in West Virginia this month is on pace to eclipse the previous four months combined. According to state health data, the 25 deaths reported Thursday pushed the September total to at least 408 with a week still left in the month. From May through August there were at least 425 reported deaths statewide. And during the first eight months of the pandemic starting in March 2020, West Virginia reported a total of 457 deaths. This month’s toll is greater than the 362 killed in the worst-ever U.S. coal mining disaster at the Monongah mine in West Virginia in 1907.