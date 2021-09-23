Dilapidated buildings, topic of discussions at courthouse

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dilapidated buildings were the focus of discussion a the Mercer County Courthouse today. The Mercer County Dilapidated and Abandoned Structures Committee came together for their second meetings and the panel met with some property owners.

The committee is trying to nail down what these owners will do to bring their properties up to code. As of now the committee has fourteen dilapidated buildings in Mercer County on their radar. This meeting allows property owners to present their plans for their buildings and it also set timelines for those buildings to be removed or remodeled to meet county code.

"For so many years properties have just been allowed to sit in a dilapidated state with really no way to take care of the problem. So this is super important that we get these structures down. It helps everybody's property value and it's a safety issue with these properties." said Abandoned and Dilapidated Buildings Officer, Lori Mills.

Mills added she has another sixteen buildings in the county she would like to see progress made with and will be making those property owners aware soon.

If there is a building near you in Mercer County that you think needs taken down you can contact Mills at 304-431-8538