Skip to Content

Graham hosts cross country invitational

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
12:18 am NewsSportTop Sports Stories

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham hosted its cross country invitational on Wednesday at Graham Middle School.

Twelve teams competed in the meet, including many from Southwest Virginia.

Take a look at a few of the local finishers:

Varsity Girls:

5th Place - Graham's Lauren Pearce - 22:25

11th Place - Graham's Alexis Leedy - 24:04

17th Place - Richland's Carrie Humphrey - 25:54

Varsity Boys:

28th Place - Graham's Carter Nipper - 20:36

31st Place - Richland's Jonce Culbertson - 21:02

40th Place - Graham's Bryce Havens - 23:31

Author Profile Photo

Hannah Howard

More Stories

Skip to content