Graham hosts cross country invitational
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham hosted its cross country invitational on Wednesday at Graham Middle School.
Twelve teams competed in the meet, including many from Southwest Virginia.
Take a look at a few of the local finishers:
Varsity Girls:
5th Place - Graham's Lauren Pearce - 22:25
11th Place - Graham's Alexis Leedy - 24:04
17th Place - Richland's Carrie Humphrey - 25:54
Varsity Boys:
28th Place - Graham's Carter Nipper - 20:36
31st Place - Richland's Jonce Culbertson - 21:02
40th Place - Graham's Bryce Havens - 23:31