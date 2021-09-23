Injury-plagued Ravens still running through opponents

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A couple of weeks ago, Baltimore’s running back group was decimated by injuries, and the team was quickly collecting available veterans in an effort to fill its many holes. Now, the Ravens are right where they’ve been at the end of each of the past two seasons — ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing. Through two games, the Ravens have averaged 220 yards on the ground. They’ve extended their streak of 100-yard rushing games to 41, two shy of the league record.