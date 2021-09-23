Israeli court hears custody fight over cable car survivor, 6

JERUSALEM (AP) — The bitter custody battle over a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy is inching forward in an Israeli court. Relatives of Eitan Biran appeared in family court in Tel Aviv, with his family from Italy seeking his return and his relatives in Israel defending their decision to spirit him back to Israel. Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling were among 14 people killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. Shmulik Peleg, his maternal grandfather, was questioned by Israeli police and says he was acting in the child’s interests. Biran’s paternal relatives say he was taken without their knowledge.