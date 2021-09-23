Verdict reached in Fayette County murder trial

UPDATE: The verdict is in for a man on trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Trinity McCalister. Hayden John Dixon was found guilty on Thursday of killing her at his home in Oak Hill in November of 2019.



The jury did not grant Mercy, which would have made Dixon eligible for parole after 15 years.

---------------------------------------

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Jury deliberations are underway for a Fayette County man on trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Trinity McCallister.



Hayden John Dixon is accused of killing her at his home in Oak Hill in November of 2019.



The last thing the jury heard before going back to deliberate were closing arguments by the prosecution and defense. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Crane told the jury that the evidence presented at trial proves that Dixon strangled McCallister with a zip-tie and hit her multiple times with an ax, an act that left a finger print on the murder weapon.



Crane told jurors he never reported his girlfriend and stole a car to evade police.



"He didn't look for her. He was running out of time and running out of options."



Meanwhile, Dixon's defense attorney, Evan Dove, highlighted other possible culprits in the case. He also called into question the credibility of one of the state's star witnesses, a roommate, who said she was in a nearby room when she heard McCallister scream Dixon's name followed by three loud thumps.



Dove said there were multiple people in an out of the home around the time of the murder -- all with a history of drugs.



"I have more suspects than are on trial. I have questions that I truly could not send a man to prison for the rest of his life without being answered."



Dove's objective was to offer up enough reasonable doubt to result in an acquittal. "Convict him of what he's guilty of, not what you think he did, but what you know he is guilty of based on the facts."



In the end though it was not enough to sway the jury. Jurors granted Crane's request during closing arguments to deny Dixon Mercy.

