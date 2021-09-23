McVey appointed WVa insurance commissioner, successor named

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Allan L. McVey has been appointed as West Virginia’s insurance commissioner. Gov. Jim Justice announced McVey’s appointment Wednesday. McVey fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Jim Dodrill. McVey served as insurance commissioner from March 2017 until his appointment as the Department of Administration’s cabinet secretary in January 2019. To fill McVey’s Department of Administration post, Justice has appointed Mary Jane Pickens as acting secretary. Pickens has served either as the department’s deputy or acting secretary since January 2015. She also has been executive director of the state’s Board of Risk and Insurance Management since January 2015.