Monument to emancipation unveiled, dedicated in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A monument honoring Virginians who fought against slavery has been dedicated in the former capital of the Confederacy. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission unveiled its Emancipation and Freedom Monument to a rain-soaked audience at Brown’s Island on Wednesday. Artist Thomas Jay Warren’s creation features two 12-foot bronze figures, one of a newly freed man with chains broken from his wrists, the other a woman holding an infant in one arm and in her other hand a page that reads “January 1” and the Roman numerals representing 1863, the date that Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect.