New Bluefield City Manager hosts Meet N’ Greet

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Cecil Marson who is Bluefield's new city manager hosted a Meet N' Greet to get to know community members and allow them to offer suggestions for the city. The event at the Greater Mount Zion Pentecostal Church was host to Marson and his wife who met with the community.

Among some of the ideas from the community were revitalizing the city park, fixing sidewalks and using more advertising to lure tourists to the city. The city recently received $2.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and is set to receive another $2.1 million on top of that. Marson says he hopes to use the money to revive the city.

"We're very fortunate to have the ARPA funding and you know our plan here in Bluefield is to get as much community feedback as possible so we can have a transparent process. Hopefully to do something great and take all the best ideas of the city and use this money as best as we can to keep moving the city forward." said City Manager, Cecil Marson.

Marson added that he plans on focusing on the city's infrastructure first.