Perfect, October-like day is in store

Temperatures this morning are around 10-15 degrees cooler than what we witnessed yesterday morning. Starting off with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s with some light sprinkles of rain hanging around for some of us.

Drier conditions are in store today with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will struggle to hit the 60s for most folks. Expect upper 50s and low-mid 60s across the WVVA viewing area. Winds remain breezy primarily coming out of the west at around 10-15 MPH with gusts hitting around 20 MPH.

Overnight clear skies with chilly temperatures are in store. Lows will be even cooler than we are witnessing this morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s with even a few upper 30s possible by tomorrow morning.

Our Friday brings abundant sunshine with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. Winds calm down some throughout tomorrow.

This weekend we will be seasonable with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Most of us will stay dry, but a weak cold front passes through bringing some stray rain showers with it. Outdoor plans should be okay this weekend and even into early next week as rain chances stay on the lower end! Perfect, fall-like weather is in store for the next several days!