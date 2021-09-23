Petersburg council passes firearm ban for public spaces

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city is banning firearms from public spaces. The Progress-Index reports that the Petersburg City Council unanimously passed a measure Tuesday barring people from carrying firearms in any place open to the public. The ban includes city buildings, public parks, city-owned recreation or community centers and any public street, road, alley or sidewalk. On-duty law enforcement officers and armed security personnel acting on a contract with the city are exempt. Councilor Charlie Cuthbert introduced the idea in July shortly after community activist Willie Noise III was fatally shot at the city-owned Patton Park. A violation is equal to a class one misdemeanor, which carries the possibility of a 12-month jail sentence and up to a $1,000 fine.