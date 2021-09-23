Plea hearing set for ex-WVa councilman in Capitol riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A plea agreement hearing is set next month for a former Parkersburg, West Virginia, city councilman who is charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. The hearing for Eric Barber is scheduled for Oct. 14 in federal court in Washington, D.C. He remains free on personal recognizance. Among the charges against Barber are theft, disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted area or grounds. According to a criminal complaint, photos and security video show Barber inside the Capitol wearing a green combat-style helmet and a military-style field jacket. A criminal complaint says he stole a portable power station from a C-SPAN media stand.