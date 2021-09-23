Rikkilyn’s Diner holds grand opening celebration in Princeton

There's a new diner in Princeton, WV that is honoring the legacy of a Mercer County native.

"I just want to make a difference in the community. I want to serve the best food and have the best people working here. I want you to feel at home when you come into our diner," said Belinda Meadows.

Step in to Rikkilynn's Diner off Stafford Drive and you will receive some down-home cookin'.

"I've always loved cooking.. we do big family gatherings at my house and we were looking for something to get into."

For the new business owners, Rikkilynn's is more than just a place serve the residents and tourists who come through the heart of Mercer County--Princeton. The restaurant is named after the Meadows' late niece, Rikkilynn Barlow who lost her life in a collision in Mercer County in September of 2018.

Belinda wanted it to have a familial connection bu the grandmother to seven says she didn't want to single out any of her grand kids and have another felt left out. That's when she and her husband settled on the name Rikkilynn to remember their late niece who died in a vehicle collision in September of 2018.

Back in 2018--friends and family of Rikkilynn describe her as a lover of anything and everything from furry critters to her fellow man.

"She was a little girl," Denise Akers the mom of Barlow's boyfriend at the time of her passing. "She may of been little in size but she had so much love for all of us and we loved her immensely as you could tell this whole community loved her."

Her memory lives on through the decor on the walls, sign outside and blue uniforms worn by the staff--blue being her favorite color.

"I think she's loving it. I think she's smiling down on us."