South Korea, US repatriate war casualties 70 years later

HONOLULU (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Hawaii this week as the remains of 68 Korean and six presumed U.S. service members were repatriated during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that South Korean soldiers who died in the Korean War had been in the possession of the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency until Wednesday, when they were placed on a Korean government jet to be returned home. South Korea also returned the remains of the presumed U.S. service members to the agency for identification. Moon had been at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. He laid a wreath at Honolulu’s National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.