Syracuse, MEAC agree to 10-year partnership on and off field

Syracuse and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference have agreed to a unique 10-year partnership — on the field of play and off. Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack says the goal is to connect the schools, athletes and alumni. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is comprised of historically Black colleges and universities in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The alliance includes athletic competition, seminars on athletic compliance and fundraising, visiting professorships and an internship exchange. The Syracuse women’s basketball team will host Morgan State in November in the first game of the partnership.