Veterans at Revolutionary battlefield dig find camaraderie

STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) — Veterans are helping with an archaeological dig at the Saratoga National Historical Park that is uncovering evidence from the tide-turning Second Battle of Saratoga. But the vets are getting something out of it too. Some of them are dealing with some dealing with post-traumatic stress syndrome and physical injuries. And the three weeks of meticulous field work gives them a familiar sense of camaraderie and mission. Fifteen veterans taking part in the dig through American Veterans Archaeological Recovery, an organization that helps service members transition into the civilian world.