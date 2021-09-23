We’ll stay cool and dry as we wrap up the work week

High pressure will be the main influence over our weather pattern into tonight. With breezy NW wind flow, we'll be chilly but mainly clear overnight. Low temps will be the coolest they've been in quite some time, dropping into the upper 30s-mid 40s.

Friday will bring more pleasant Fall weather; we should see mainly sunny skies, low humidity, and cool high temps in the mid to upper 60s for most. Tomorrow night will again be cool and clear with lows falling into the upper 30s-mid 40s. We might have to give in and turn the heat on for these next few nights!

The weekend looks slightly warmer, with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. Highs should top off in the mid 60s to low 70s both afternoons. As a weak front slides in, we could see a few stray showers and more cloud cover Saturday night, but most will stay dry.

