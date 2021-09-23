WhatsApp, social posts helped lead Haitian migrants to Texas

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A confluence of factors caused the sudden arrival of thousands of mostly Haitian migrants on the Texas border this month. Descriptions from Haitian migrants and advocates in contact with them reveal a phenomena produced by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies after it extended protections for the 150,000 Haitians living in the United States this spring. They say it also reflects the power of social media and platforms like WhatsApp, used by migrants to share tips and information that often gets distorted and can quickly go viral within an immigrant community and change migration flows.