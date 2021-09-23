White Sulphur Springs man faces malicious wounding charges

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A White Sulphur Springs man is behind bars and facing Malicious Wounding charges after a stabbing incident on Wednesday.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Hamilton Addition Road.

When officers arrived on scene, it was found that Chester E. Brandon III, 41, stabbed two victims with a Samurai sword. The victims were transported to medical facilities to treat their injuries.

Brandon was charged with two counts of Malicious Wounding, and is now in Southern Regional Jail with a $10,000 bond.

