Woman accused of check fraud exonerated at trial in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A jury returned a verdict of not guilty on all counts on Wednesday following a jury trial in Raleigh County.



Betty McGuffin was facing four counts of Uttering and one count of Identity Theft in connection with multiple incidents that happened on April 24, 2020.

According to Assistant Public Defender Ben Olsen, McGuffin had been directed by a friend to use her checks to make multiple purchases on that date totaling $950. The purchases ranged from food and drinks to household items at places such as Go Mart and Walmart.



Olsen said his client has maintained from the beginning that she had been directed to make these purchases by a friend and had two witnesses to back up her story.



When the woman who claimed she was the victim in this case took the stand, Olsen said she admitted to not being able to remember what had happened that day and that drugs had been used.



It was Olsen's first solo trial and win as a public defender.



Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tom Truman handled the case for the prosecution.