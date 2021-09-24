Activists stage global rallies over climate change

BERLIN (AP) — Environmental activists, many of them students taking time out from school, are staging rallies around the world to demand that leaders take stronger action to curb climate change. The issue has climbed the political agenda in many countries amid warnings from scientists that the world faces dangerous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply in the coming years. Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg planned to take part in a protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before the German election in which climate change has been a major topic. The issue has also topped the agenda in Iceland, which heads to the polls for general elections on Saturday.