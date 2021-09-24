Bus swerves into children’s park in Belgrade, injures some

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television is reporting that a public bus swerved off the road into a children’s playground in a residential area of Belgrade and injured several people. RTS television said the bus broke through a fence at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, stormed across the playground and hit a parked car at the other end. Photos from the scene in the Zemun suburb of Serbia’s capital city showed a red bus along with smashed playground facilities. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement or specified how many people were hurt or if any suffered serious injuries.