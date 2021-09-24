China issues dominate election of Taiwan opposition leader

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Fraught relations with neighboring China are dominating the election for the leader of Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party. Four candidates, including incumbent Chairman Johnny Chiang, are competing for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing. That means agreeing to Beijing’s demand that it regard Taiwan as a part of China, something Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party has refused to do. China threatens to use force to bring Taiwan under its control. It has increasingly used military, diplomatic and economic pressure in an attempt to undermine the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.