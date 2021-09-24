Cyprus says Turkey eyes island’s control with 2-state deal

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ president says Turkey’s new push for separate Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot states on ethnically divided Cyprus shows a desire to control the whole of the east Mediterranean island nation. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Friday President Nicos Anastasiades blasted the “absurdity” of Turkish and Turkish Cypriot arguments that efforts to reunify Cyprus as a federation — in line with UN decisions — have been exhausted. Anastasiades said he remains committed to resuming peace talks that have remained deadlocked since 2017.