Drug take back site offered at West Virginia Capitol Complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say West Virginia’s Capitol Complex will offer a place for people to dispose of unused or expired medications next month as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. A statement from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says the new Safe Zone at the bus turnaround next to the Culture Center will serve as a collection site on Oct. 23. Officials say the event helps people safely dispose of medication while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft. The site isn’t accepting liquid medications and needles.