Elon Musk, singer Grimes ‘semi-separated’ after three years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years. The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.” But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together. Musk blames the breakup on his constant travel for work. The 50-year-old entrepreneur has six children from previous relationships. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley.