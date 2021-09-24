First Sentinel Bank opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- In Princeton, the First Sentinel Bank held a grand opening for its new full-service branch, located on Ingleside road.

The new location marks Sentinel Bank's 8th full-service branch and its first branch in West Virginia.

The bank will offer the Princeton community in-person solutions as well as online and digital solutions to meet customer banking preferences.

Bank representatives say that hiring local employees is essential when First Sentinel opens new banks.

The bank will also offer an array of consumer and commercial products and services, as well as investment products.

For more information on First Sentinel Bank and branches near you, you can visit their website at www.firstsentinelbank.com.