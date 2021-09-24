Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her

NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran TV news executive says CNN anchor Chris Cuomo sexually harassed her by squeezing her buttocks at a party in 2005. Shelley Ross said in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Friday that Cuomo greeted her with a bear hug and squeezed her buttocks while she was at a party with her husband. She says he apologized in an email. Cuomo told the Times the apology was sincere. The anchor has been criticized for his role in advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Andrew Cuomo resigned last month over sexual harassment allegations from multiple women.