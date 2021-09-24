Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Berkeley Springs 31, Tucker County 28
Bridgeport 35, Robert C. Byrd 17
Cabell Midland 45, Parkersburg 6
Doddridge County 29, Ritchie County 26, 2OT
Grafton 41, Liberty Harrison 34
Herbert Hoover 70, Sissonville 0
Huntington 30, Capital 7
Jefferson 56, North Hagerstown, Md. 13
Keyser 50, Hampshire 14
Martinsburg 54, Hedgesville 6
Moorefield 41, Petersburg 0
Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8
Northern Garrett, Md. 28, Frankfort 6
Paden City 55, Hundred 0
Parkersburg South 28, John Marshall 25
Poca 22, Mingo Central 13
Pocahontas County 28, Richwood 0
Point Pleasant 48, Lincoln County 20
Scott 26, Chapmanville 23
Sherman 26, Ravenswood 20
Spring Valley 53, South Charleston 8
Steubenville, Ohio 26, Linsly 17
Tug Valley 43, Hurley, Va. 8
University 35, Fairmont Senior 6
Washington 21, Park View-Sterling, Va. 12
Wayne 28, Nitro 14
Wheeling Central 49, Man 21
Winfield 41, Logan 20
Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 43, Magnolia 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluefield vs. Richlands, Va., ppd.
Covington, Va. vs. James Monroe, ccd.
East Fairmont vs. Preston, ppd.
Pendleton County vs. Oakland Southern, Md., ccd.
PikeView vs. Shady Spring, ppd.
Summers County vs. Midland Trail, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com