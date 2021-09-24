Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:31 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Berkeley Springs 31, Tucker County 28

Bridgeport 35, Robert C. Byrd 17

Cabell Midland 45, Parkersburg 6

Doddridge County 29, Ritchie County 26, 2OT

Grafton 41, Liberty Harrison 34

Herbert Hoover 70, Sissonville 0

Huntington 30, Capital 7

Jefferson 56, North Hagerstown, Md. 13

Keyser 50, Hampshire 14

Martinsburg 54, Hedgesville 6

Moorefield 41, Petersburg 0

Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8

Northern Garrett, Md. 28, Frankfort 6

Paden City 55, Hundred 0

Parkersburg South 28, John Marshall 25

Poca 22, Mingo Central 13

Pocahontas County 28, Richwood 0

Point Pleasant 48, Lincoln County 20

Scott 26, Chapmanville 23

Sherman 26, Ravenswood 20

Spring Valley 53, South Charleston 8

Steubenville, Ohio 26, Linsly 17

Tug Valley 43, Hurley, Va. 8

University 35, Fairmont Senior 6

Washington 21, Park View-Sterling, Va. 12

Wayne 28, Nitro 14

Wheeling Central 49, Man 21

Winfield 41, Logan 20

Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 43, Magnolia 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield vs. Richlands, Va., ppd.

Covington, Va. vs. James Monroe, ccd.

East Fairmont vs. Preston, ppd.

Pendleton County vs. Oakland Southern, Md., ccd.

PikeView vs. Shady Spring, ppd.

Summers County vs. Midland Trail, ppd.

Associated Press

