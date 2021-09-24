Graham wins Southwest District golf tournament

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham High School golf team came out victorious at the Southwest District Tournament on Thursday.

Take a look at the team results:

Graham - 338

Marion - 352

Virginia High - 358

Tazewell - 443

Richlands - 454

With their top two finishes, Graham and Marion advance to the Region D Tournament.

Take a look at the top five individuals:

Graham's Brayden Surface - 75

Virginia High's Caleb Leonard - 77

Marion's Tyler Sayers - 79

Marion's Grayson Sheets - 79

Graham's Joe Tyson - 85

Graham's Brayden Surface also won the title of "Southwest District Player of the Year."