Graham wins Southwest District golf tournament

Graham wins Southwest District golf tournamentNew
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham High School golf team came out victorious at the Southwest District Tournament on Thursday.
Take a look at the team results:
Graham - 338
Marion - 352
Virginia High - 358
Tazewell - 443
Richlands - 454
With their top two finishes, Graham and Marion advance to the Region D Tournament.
Take a look at the top five individuals:
Graham's Brayden Surface - 75
Virginia High's Caleb Leonard - 77
Marion's Tyler Sayers - 79
Marion's Grayson Sheets - 79
Graham's Joe Tyson - 85
Graham's Brayden Surface also won the title of "Southwest District Player of the Year."