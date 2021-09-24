It’s almost certain Afghanistan’s Taliban won’t speak at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won’t get to speak at this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s ousted government and asked to represent the country at the meeting. It ends Monday, with Afghanistan the final speaker. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents the former government, is listed to speak. The key reason is that the General Assembly committee which decides on credentials challenges has not met, and is highly unlikely to meet over the weekend.