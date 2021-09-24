Mercer County schools will head back to the classroom Monday

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- In Mercer County, kids are heading back to school on Monday after switching to remote learning for 10 days due to multiple Covid-19 outbreaks.

Leaders with Mercer County schools say that with the delta variant being more contagious, they have seen an uptick in infections since the beginning of the school year. As of right now, Mercer County is still in the red on the D-H-H-R map.

Mercer County school leaders say that the new mask mandates will require students to wear masks when they're outside during school hours too.

"We have learned a whole lot and this year, it has gone way more smoothly than last year. However, in person truly is the best way. We'll continue to wear masks inside the building. However, with this Mercer County mandate even if they're outdoors in large gatherings." Amy Harrison | Data & Information Specialist at Mercer County schools

Mercer County school leaders say in the future they will try to closely monitor schools that have more outbreaks in order to isolate online learning to those individual schools.

Mercer County schools do not have a vaccine mandate but they do recommend that students and employees who are eligible to get the vaccine do so.