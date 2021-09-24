Oklahoma man took beer during Capitol riot, pleads guilty

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man who took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and took a beer from a refrigerator in the building has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Court documents show 24-year-old Andrew Craig Ericson of Muskogee entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. In a signed statement, Ericson said he is pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building because he is guilty. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors will drop three related misdemeanors. Ericson faces up to six months in prison when sentenced Dec. 10.