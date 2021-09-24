Oktoberfest in the park is back

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, you may want to head out to Bluefield City Park.

Oktoberfest will be taking place from 3-7 pm in the park. So if you like beer, live music, and food vendors, this is the place to be.

If you are looking to grab a bite to eat, Davids Downtown and It's the Pits BBQ will be set up.

As far as the beer is concerned, 7 Dogs from Wytheville will have a tent and there will be plenty of other craft and domestic beers to choose from as well.

There will be two bands at the event. Jive Exchange from Roanoke, VA, and Space Monkey from Blacksburg, VA will keep you entertained.

If you would like a souvenir from the event, you can also buy an Oktoberfest t-shirt while you're there.

Ticket prices are $25 anytime before the event starts. You can find those tickets at Grant's Supermarket, Goodykoontz Pharmacy on Cumberland Road, and online at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets at the gate are $30.