Plaintiffs added to WVa suit over denied transgender care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two plaintiffs have been added to a federal lawsuit alleging West Virginia’s Medicaid and state employee health plans unlawfully denied coverage for gender confirming care for transgender residents. LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal announced the additions to a 2020 lawsuit Thursday. It accuses the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria. The lawsuit says transgender women Shauntae Anderson and Leanne James were denied coverage for gender-confirming care. Anderson is enrolled in a Medicaid plan and James is enrolled in a Public Employees Insurance Agency health plan offered by the state.