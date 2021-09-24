Pleasant Fall weather to persist into the weekend

High pressure will remain in control of the weather pattern tonight, and we should stay clear, cool, and dry. Low temps will be chilly overnight, falling into the upper 30s to mid 40s. We'll remain tranquil as we head into Saturday. We should see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A weak front will pass by tomorrow evening, bringing the chance for few spotty showers Saturday night, but not everyone will see rain. Lows tomorrow night will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. We look dry again and sunny on Sunday, with seasonable high temps in the upper mid 60s to low 70s.

A frontal system could bring us a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by midweek next week....but overall, rain chances do not look impressive anytime soon. The good news is, this is the kind of weather that is best for the Fall foliage!