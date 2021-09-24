Princeton man faces charges for battery of police officers

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Princeton man is behind bars and facing charges after a wellness check went wrong on Thursday night.

Princeton Police Department responded to a 911 call concerned about an 81-year-old resident of Princeton Towers Apartments on Stafford Drive.

The caller said that the woman's son was having some kind of mental breakdown, and that they were concerned for her safety.

Officers arrived on scene and located 34-year-old Marquail Mosley, who allegedly charged at an officer, striking him several times in the head and attempting to disarm him after the officer called for backup.

Two more officers tried to detain Mosley in the hallway, but he allegedly ran from them, back towards the apartment, and tried to jump from the fourth story window.

Mosley was detained after a struggle and charged with three counts of Battery on an Officer, and one count of Attempting to Disarm an Officer.

Mosley is in Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.