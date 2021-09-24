Refreshing air in store for the next several days; low rain chances this weekend

A refreshing, fall day is in store today. Plenty of sun to go around with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. A few low 70s are possible for our lower elevation spots. High pressure continues to scoot closer to our region providing the dry air.

Overnight clouds will start to increase all out in front of a weak, fast moving front that passes through this weekend. Saturday will primarily be a day filled with a mix of sun and clouds. By the evening a stray shower is possible (best placement is for the northern half of the viewing area). Majority of us will stay dry.

Temperatures tomorrow are seasonable in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. Most of Sunday remains dry and even into next week most of us keep up with dry conditions. Temperatures will increase for the first half of the next work week with most of us in the 70s.

Sam is a rapidly intensifying storm that has formed into a hurricane this morning! Possible over the weekend to become a major hurricane. For now, most models have it curving back out towards the ocean before heading to the United States, but it is still too early to definitely know that. This is a storm we will be watching closely.