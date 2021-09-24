Saint Laurent becomes latest fashion house to go fur free

French luxury house Saint Laurent will go completely fur free in its collections from next year, its parent company Kering says. In a statement Friday, Kering added that another of its houses, Italian menswear brand Brioni, will also stop using fur — making the luxury giant that includes Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta completely fur free. Kering’s CEO said that “going entirely fur free is just the right thing to do. We do it out of conviction, for the sake of ethics and modernity.” Animal rights groups have long pushed for luxury houses to stop using animal fur. Many in Paris, such as Stella McCartney and Chanel had already renounced it in recent years.