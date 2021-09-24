Sports Anchor/MMJ

WVVA Television, Inc., in Bluefield, WV is searching for a full-time, high energy Sports Anchor/Multi-Media Journalist.

This position requires generating content for on-air, our website, mobile platforms and social media sites. Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains in Nature's Air-Conditioned City, Bluefield, WV, WVVA TV is centrally located to many major markets.

The two Virginias are home to world-class white water rafting, thousands of miles of hiking trails, skiing and so much more.

WVVA was named Station of the Year five times in eight years, with an award-winning team and community service. We embody our slogan "Here for You."

This full-time job includes reporting, shooting, writing, editing, producing and anchoring. We want a journalist telling stories about the people in sports, the impact on the community, their schools, and their followers.

A degree in broadcast journalism or a related multimedia field and prior on-camera professional experience is preferred.

If you think you can excel in this exciting, fast paced position, we would like to hear from you.

Apply at Careers - Gray Television. WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.