Suspected arson wildfire forces evacuations in California

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders as a wildfire suspected of being started by arson rages in Northern California. The fire north of the city of Redding covers more than 9 square miles and is 10% contained Friday. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that approximately 4,000 residents are evacuated. Twenty-five structures have burned, including some homes. Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was arrested and prosecutors will be asked to charge her with arson. The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send Californians fleeing this year. Historic drought tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight.