Teen girl sentenced for helping boy accused of killing 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A 17-year-old West Virginia girl has been sentenced to 10 years of incarceration on four counts of accessory after the fact in the slayings of four people last year. News outlets report Rebecca Lynn Walker was sentenced Thursday in Kanawha Circuit Court for assisting a 16-year-old boy charged with killing 37-year-old Daniel Dale Long, 39-year-old Risa Mae Saunders, 12-year-old Gage Ripley and 3-year-old Jameson Long. Walker was initially charged with first-degree murder as a juvenile, but her case was moved to adult court in July and she pleaded guilty to the accessory charge. The boy’s case remains in juvenile court.