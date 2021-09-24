Vaccine booster shots urged in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is urging residents who got the Pfizer vaccine to get their booster shot, citing the rising number of hospitalizations involving vaccinated people. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said there were 16,223 active COVID-19 cases Friday with 1,008 people being treated in a hospital. Officials say the number of fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized has increase to 20 percent. Justice says that means there’s growing need for vaccinated people to get a booster shot. He says most people age 18 and over can get the Pfizer booster if they had their second shot at least six months ago.