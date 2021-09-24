Van Life 2.0: Dutch students’ road trip in solar mobile home

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of Dutch students has reimagined van life and is hitting the road to Portugal. They call their groundbreaking new solar-powered vehicle “a self-sustaining house on wheels.” A team from the Technical University in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven designed the sleek, odd-looking mobile home. It took a test drive Friday at a Renault facility outside Paris. Solar panels on the roof of the vehicle, called Stella Vita, generate enough energy to drive and live off the grid. Its on-board information system shows just how much of that energy you use when you cook, take a shower or watch television.