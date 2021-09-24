Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia doctor has pleaded guilty to a nearly $2 million health care fraud scheme that involved medically unnecessary pain and scar creams. Seventy-two-year-old Leonard Rosen of Fairfax Station has been a practicing obstetrician in the area since 1980. On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal. He admitted that he struck a deal with a pharmacist to prescribe expensive compounded pain and scar creams and to direct those prescriptions to his pharmacies. Rosen received a kickback on the prescriptions. The scheme cost insurers $1.88 million. The pharmacist, 48-year-old Mohamed Abdalla of Allendale, New Jersey, was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison. Rosen will be sentenced in December.