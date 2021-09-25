Beautiful fall weather in store

There was a mix of clouds and sunshine out there today and some even saw a few showers. Temperatures topped off in the 60s and low 70s. A few showers are possible this evening and into the overnight hours as a weak cold front passes through but I expect most to stay dry. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper 40s overnight.

We should see mostly sunny conditions for the day tomorrow as high pressure is back in control. Highs are expected to be in the 60s and low 70s once again.

Temperatures warm a bit to start off the work week with highs in the 70s for most. We should stay dry on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Another weak cold front looks to pass through on Tuesday bringing another slight chance of some showers.

Once that passes through, we look to stay dry for the rest of the week with temperatures topping off in the upper 60s and 70s. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 11 pm.