Bluefield University football falls to Georgetown

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)- The Rams made their return to Mitchell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bluefield University hosted Georgetown College (Kentucky) in their first game back in Bluefield since September 4th. However, it wasn't the welcome home that Bluefield expected as the Tigers took down the Rams 61-19. Rams quarterback Nathan Herstich threw for 226 yards in the loss.

Next up for Bluefield is another home game with Faulkner University on Saturday, October 2nd.