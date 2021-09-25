Christopher Newport University president plans retirement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Christopher Newport University has announced that its president will retire in 2022. The rector of the university, Robert Hatten, issued a statement on Friday that President Paul Trible plans to retire in August of 2022 after more than 25 years there. The statement said Adelia Thompson, who has served as chief of staff, will be interim president for the 2022-2023 academic year. During that academic year, Trible will serve in a new role as chancellor. The school plans to appoint a committee to do a national search for a new president and have that person in place in the summer of 2023. Trible, a former prosecutor, has served in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.