Concord football drops game with Frostburg State

ATHENS, W.Va (WVVA) - Concord football's second home game of the season was a tough one with Frostburg State.

The Mountian Lions would fall to Bobcats at Callaghan Stadium Saturday afternoon. Frostburg State led 21-0 before Concord would find the endzone. While the Mountain Lions would put up a fight in the second half, Concord would lose 42-23 in Athens.

Teh Mountian Lion will return Saturday, October 2nd when they hit the road to play Fairmont State.